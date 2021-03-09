You have my total support – NSA Boss assures new Sports Minister

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority has assured Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif of his outfit’s preparedness to work effectively with him to actualize his plans for the sector.

In a congratulatory statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the NSA, Professor Twumasi said he was excited with the prospect of working with Mustapha Ussif.



He is confident that the NSA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will enjoy a mutually respectful relationship that will inure to the benefit of Ghana sports.



“I am elated to have him as the one to spearhead the development and promotion of sports in Ghana”.

“On behalf of Management and staff of the Authority I want to assure the Hon. Minister of my readiness to support him and the Government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to succeed in the area of sports development and promotion in Ghana,” Prof Twumasi noted.



Mustapha Ussif who is the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency was among the first batch of nominees sworn in by President Akufo-Addo on Friday.



He is replacing Isaac Kwame Asiamah who led the sector for four years.