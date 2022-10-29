You have our support, go and win the World Cup – Alban Bagbin charges Black Stars

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has charged the Black Stars to go for the ultimate prize at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana national team will be one of five from Africa that will represent the continent at the mundial in Qatar next month.



Ahead of the tournament, Parliament is already soliciting support for the Black Stars.



Addressing parliament this week, Speaker Alban Bagbin assured the national team that it has the entire support of the house.

He encouraged the team to be confident as he admonished the team to target winning the trophy.



“I want to assure the Black Stars, this parliament is solidly behind them, and they should confidently go for gold and the cup,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said on the floor of parliament.



At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana has been drawn into Group H. The Black Stars will face off with their counterparts from Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.