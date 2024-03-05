You have to earn the right to play - Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta sounds out caution to Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta has reminded Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey that his place in the starting team is not guaranteed and that he (Partey) has to give him (Arteta) reasons to start him ahead of other players in his position.

Thomas Partey made his first appearance for Arsenal since October in the club’s 6-0 drubbing of Sheffield United in a Premier League game on Monday, March 4, 2024.



Partey enjoyed thirty minutes of action after replacing Italian midfielder, Jorginho in the 65th minute. The extra five minutes came via injury time.



Reacting to the performance of the 30-year-old midfielder, Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta hinted at plans to ease Partey into matches.



Arteta also cautioned the player that he will have to demonstrate superior performance in training and matches in order to be picked ahead of his teammates who play in the same position.



"Thomas is available now to play a certain amount of minutes and he needs to build that," stated Arteta post-game.



"It was his first minutes after four months and like everybody, you have to earn the right to play the minutes."

Partey’s 2023/2024 football season has been blighted by injuries which have seen him play just five matches for Arsenal in the Premier League.



The Ghanaian midfielder suffered an injury in October 2023 which kept him out for four months.



In his absence, English midfielder, Declan Rice and Italian midfielder Jorginho have stepped up effectively to keep Arsenal in the hunt for the Premier League title.



Up next for Arsenal is a home match against Brentford on Saturday, March 9 and Partey is expected to make the squad for the game.



EK