You’ll need six different hearts to manage Great Olympics as a coach - J.E Sarpong

Veteran coach, J.E Sarpong

Former Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics J.E Sarpong says it takes a lot more than competence to manage the team.

He said without passion, dedication, and commitment, no coach can manage the Great Olympics.



Speaking with Worlanyo Wallace on Rainbow Sports, he said experience and courage, as well as firmness, are key factors that make a good coach.



A certificate he stated does not necessarily make one a good coach but experience.



He said the new coach, Yaw Preko will be a good coach but without unity and support, he will fail.



He said the team should be united, disciplined, and be committed.



The team he noted is traditional and the players should not let their guard down this season.

Communication he added is key in shaping the team, adding, if the coach wants to command respect, he must first respect himself so that the players would also respect him.



He asked the supporters of the team to support the new coach stressing, if the coaches of the team are not united, it will divide the team.



He said the philosophy by the former coach Annor Walker should not be abandoned.



“They should follow the philosophy of Annor Walker and build on it. They should not abandon it.”



He said you would need six different hearts to manage the team because the supporters are extremely difficult to please.



He has therefore encouraged the team managers to prepare for the pressure ahead.