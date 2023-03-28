You need a top-class coach - Saanie Daara tells Asante Kotoko

Former GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has urged Asante Kotoko to appoint a top-class coach after parting ways with Seydou Zerbo.

The record holders of the Ghana Premier League, after a string of bad results, announced on Monday, March 23, 2023, that they have mutually parted ways with Seydou Zerbo.



Asante Kotoko after announcing the contract termination of Seydou Zerbo named youth team manager, Abdul Gazale as the acting head coach.



Reacting to the announcement in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, Ibrahim Sannie Daara stated that the Burkinabe coach did not have the desired impact and that a top-class coach is needed to handle Asante Kotoko immediately.



"Coach Seydou Zerbo did not make the desired impact with the Porcupine Warriors. A top-class coach is needed immediately," Ibrahim Saanie Daara tweeted.



Below is Asante Kotoko's statement after parting ways with Seydou Zerbo:

"Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club and Coach Seydou Zerbo have this morning mutually agreed to part ways."



"Coach Abdul Gazale has been tasked to take charge as Acting Head coach," Asante Kotoko wrote on their Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.





Coach Seydou Zerbo did not make the desired impact with the Porcupine Warriors. A top class coach is needed immediately. https://t.co/AC0YYIvHTa — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) March 28, 2023

JE/KPE