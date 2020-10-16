You need good qualities to be number one goalkeeper - Ali Jarah

Former black stars goalkeeper Ali Jarrah

The Kumasi Asante Kotoko team currently has four goalkeepers that make up their defensive prowess, and it is kind of difficult for the team to choose their number one goalkeeper to represent the team in almost all the competitions.

Speaking to former black stars goalkeeper Ali Jarrah, he makes it clear to Rainbow Sports that to choose a team’s number one goalkeeper depends on the keeper’s qualities that suit the manager’s style of coaching.



The former Black Stars goalkeeper compares the three goalkeepers at Kotoko currently and says Felix Annan is the number one goalkeeper but the other two have form than Felix for now.



He further stresses that Felix Annan needs to be encouraged and motivated so that he can train more to up his game because to him, Ali Jarah, the qualities of Felix Annan, are better than all the goalkeepers that we have in the country.

In responding to who is Kotoko’s number one goalkeeper, the former Black Stars goalkeeper says that currently Baah has form than the rest and is likely to represent the team in all competitions but it all depends on their performance at Pre-Season and who will show some discipline during pieces of training and that will make him the number one goalkeeper.



He advised Felix Annan to keep on showing the big heart that sets him apart from all other goalkeepers in the country to be able to retain his position at the club and assured him he would be the number one goalkeeper for the team.



He finally stated that having three best goalkeepers in the country at Kotoko currently is advantageous to the team going into the Premier League season because the manager can use any of them when the need arises.