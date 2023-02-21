You snubbed Christian Atsu when he was alive; stop the hypocrisy – John Paintsil slams GFA

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has lambasted the Ghana Football Association (GFA) administration in the midst of the mourning of late Ghana winger Christian Atsu.

Since the player was discovered dead under the rubble of the Turkey earthquake on Saturday, the Ghana FA just like many that associated with the player have issued a statement to mourn the player.



According to John Paintsil, the GFA is being hypercritical about the issue. In his view, the Ghana FA snubbed the player when he was without a club but is not turning around to act as though there was some love for the player.



“You snubbed him and kicked him out of your Black Stars at age 31. Atsu has been struggling to get a permanent stay in a club since the snub.

“We all know the Value & Respect your club gives you when you play for your Nation.



“Don't pretend you loved him because you don’t at all,” John Paintsil told Original FM in an interview.



Meanwhile, the remains of Christian Atsu has arrived in Ghana from Turkey. His family is set to make the necessary arrangements for his burial.