Sports News

You’ve blown GH¢40m, take me to court – Palmer dares GFA

Disgruntled member of the Ghana Football Association Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has dared the GFA to drag him to court over his allegation that the new administration has spent GH¢40million on various projects since assuming power.

A GFA document, sent to members of the association as part of the upcoming Congress indicated that the FA had budgeted the said amount as expenditure for a year.



The amount included estimation on staff salaries, expenditure on competitions, remuneration of Executive Council members among others.



But in an interview with Angel FM, Palmer espoused that the document should have been tagged us financial report instead of budget. He claimed that the FA has spent the amount and are trying to conceal it with the excuse that it is a budget.



Palmer also accused the FA of dabbling in falsehood and propaganda.



“GFA has blown GH¢40million and this is because you can’t have a budget where certain expenditures have been spent and the others are not spent. They anticipated that there will be sponsorship of GH¢17.5million. They anticipated FIFA grant, affiliation fee, government grant and the others. In the FIFA grant they said $250,000 and they claim it’s because of Kurt’s visit. It’s propaganda. FIFA doesn’t work like that”.

“I challenge them to take me to court. I’m telling the clubs that their monies have come and they are trying to claim credit for it. The monies belong to us the clubs”, he said.



Palmer is currently contesting the legitimacy of the current leadership of the FA at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.



He was found guilty of breaking GFA codes and was thus prevented from contesting the elections that saw the arrival of Kurt Okraku and eleven other Executive Council members.



CAS has set September 1, 2020 as the day it will announce its judgment.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.