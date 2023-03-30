You voted against the wishes of Ghanaians – Kwaku Yeboah to NDC MPs who approved ministerial nominees

The leadership of the minority caucus in Parliament

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the Head of Sports of Despite Media has made the averment that the members of the minority caucus in Parliament who voted for the ministerial nominees on Friday, March 24, 2023, did so against the wishes of the majority of Ghanaians.

According to Kwaku Yeboa, the majority of Ghanaians are unhappy with the size of the Akufo-Addo government and wanted it reduced.



He thus, believed that the decision by the executives of the NDC to direct its members in parliament to not approve the nominees was in the interest of the country.



Kwaku Yeboah holds that endorsing the ministers meant that the MPs had gone against the desire of the majority of the population who have been advocating for a reduction in the number of ministers.



“They voted against Ghana, not their leadership. We are all concerned about the country and all Ghanaians were unhappy with the number of ministers for they voted against Ghana. I don’t think it’s a party interest. Are we going to pay those ministers with party money? It’s the resources of the country that is going to be used to pay them”, he said on Peace FM.



Prior to the vetting of ministerial nominees by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the NDC had issued a directive to its MPs to reject the nominees in demand for a reduction in the size of the current government.

However, when the House conducted a secret ballot on the nominees, all six got overwhelming votes despite the equal numbers on both sides of the House.



The outcome of the voting process has led to accusations of treachery being made against the minority MPs.



Some members of the caucus have since taken to social media to express their disappointment with the result while others have sought to claim their innocence.



