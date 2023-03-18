'You were never overtaken by pride' - Government's tribute to Christian Atsu at funeral

Funeral of the late Christian Atsu at the State House

The tribute delivered by the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, on behalf of the Republic of Ghana at Christian Atsu's funeral was profoundly moving.

It highlighted Atsu's humanitarian work as the centerpiece of the eulogy.



The final funeral rites were held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday, March 17.



The tribute praised Atsu's extraordinary nature, including his friendliness, love for people, dedication to Ghana, and team spirit, all of which were exemplary and worthy of imitation.



It also emphasized that even at the pinnacle of his career, Atsu remained down-to-earth and was never swayed by arrogance, pride, or lack of discipline.



The legacy of Atsu, who tragically lost his life in a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, was described as a source of inspiration for the Black Stars, the football community, and the youth of Ghana.

"His acclaimed humane nature, friendliness, love for people, commitment to mother Ghana, and team spirit were exceptional and deserve emulation.



"Even at the peak of his career, Atsu remained himself and was never overtaken by pride, arrogance, and indiscipline," the tribute said.



"His legacy will remain as an inspiration for the Black Stars, the football fraternity, and generally, the youth of our country, Ghana. We pray that our brother, our son, and our Black Star, find the best place with the Lord."







