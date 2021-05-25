'You will be missed' - Jordan Ayew bids farewell to Roy Hodgson

• Roy Hodgson has left his role as Crystal Palace manager

• Jordan Ayew scored just once in the just ended season



• The Ghanaian had a lot of games under the English man



Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, has bid farewell to his departing Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson.



Roy Hodgson won't be in the dugout for the upcoming 2021/2022 English Premier League season as he is taking a break from a managerial job.



The English coach received a standing ovation at Anfield in their last Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday, May 23, 2021.



Jordan Ayew has taken to Twitter to expressed his gratitude to the manager who signed him from Aston Villa in 2019.

"Thank you for everything over the last few years Boss, especially for believing in me after a tough first season. You will be missed & I wish you the best for the future - You deserve it."



Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew finished the 2020/2021 English Premier League season with just a goal in 35 appearances.



