‘You will not face Messi again’ - Atsu congratulates Wakaso on Shenzhen FC move

Newcastle United winger Christain Atsu has teasingly congratulated his Black Stars teammate Mubarak Wakaso on his move to Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC.

The future of Wakaso had been thrown into confusion after his former club Jiangsu FC went into administration due to financial constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The former Deportivo Alaves midfielder joins Shenzhen on a free transfer which was announced on Monday by the club.



When Wakaso took to Twitter to announce the news, Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu jokingly replied, “Congrats my brother. God bless your new chapter .at least you will not face Messi again.”



The reference is in connection to a viral video in which Wakaso was mesmerized when tackling Lionel Messi during his days in the Spanish La Liga.

This is going to be Wakaso's biggest paycheque as he will earn 2 million dollars a year.



