You will see more from Mohammed Kudus - Andre Ayew assures Ghanaians

A photo of Mohammed Kudus and Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has told Ghanaians that they are yet to see the best performance from midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus has been on fire in the ongoing World Cup and has been carrying the Black Stars on his back in Qatar.



He assisted Andre Ayew in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal and scored a brace to help the Black Stars beat South Korea in an epic 3-2 battle at the Education City Stadium.



His performance has been recognized, and his captain, Andre Ayew, has praised him, urging Ghanaians to expect more from the Ajax wonderkid in the World Cup.



“He has a bright future in front of him. We know this, I know this, Ghana knows it now, the world is going to know it. You’ll see, more is coming from my boy.”



“Hopefully, he can keep on shining because he has a really bright future,” Andre Ayew said.

The Black Stars are currently preparing for their final Group H game against Uruguay on Friday, December 2, at the Al Janoub Stadium in an epic battle for survival.







Watch an episode of Sights and Scenes from Qatar below



