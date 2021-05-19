You will see more of Thomas Partey next season – Andre Ayew to Arsenal fans

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

•Andre Dede Ayew has tipped Thomas Partey to succeed at Arsenal

• The Black Stars midfielder is yet to play in front of the crowd at the Emirates Sports Stadium



• The Ghana captain featured in the English Premier League with Swansea City and West Ham United



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has asked Arsenal fans to be patient with his Ghana teammates Thomas Teye Partey.



Thomas Partey who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid after his £45m on the transfer deadline day in the summer of 2020 is yet to prove his worth for Arsenal has not really proven his worth for Arsenal.

He has made 20 appearances for the Gunners but is yet to officially announce his presence at the Emirates Sports Stadium for the season.



Speaking to The Athletic Newspaper on Thomas Partey's journey in the English Premier League, Andre Ayew stated that his Black Stars teammates will come good in the subsequent season.



“I think Thomas… they’re going to see a lot from him very soon. I know his quality very well and he’s going to make it big."



“As soon as he’s going to get free with his injuries and get to his full speed, he’s going to be massive.”