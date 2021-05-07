You won't get a pesewa from me - Mallam Yahaya to GFA

Former Ghana International, Mallam Yahaya

Wassaman FC coach Mallam Yahaya has reacted to the ban placed on him by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association for intimidating a referee in the Division One game against Star Madrid.

The former Ghana international was reported to have terrorized referee Zakari Abudu Fatau during and after the game.



Mallam Yahaya has been handed an eight-match ban and fined an amount of GH¢2,000.



Reacting to this, Mallam Yahaya has stated that he won't pay a penny to the Ghana Football Association because he has done nothing wrong.

"I'm not the only coach in Ghana to have confronted a referee so I have done nothing wrong. Bashir Hayford once insulted a referee on live TV but he is there doing his job with Legon Cities."



"The referees in question have been banned for destroying the said game so why go-ahead to ban me also when you have implicated the referees. I won't pay any money so they can ban me from Ghana football," he said on Kumasi-based Pure FM.