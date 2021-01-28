Young Africans SC appoint ex-FC Edmonton midfielder Edem Mortotsi as fitness coach

Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC have unveiled Canada-based Ghanaian Edem Mortotsi as their new fitness coach.

The 27-year-old was introduced alongside new assistant coach Nizar Khalfan, who is a former player of Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps.



Mortotsi played for Canadian Premier League side FC Edmonton for two seasons.

In 2019, the central midfielder made 18 appearances in the maiden Canadian Premier League.



He missed the entire 2020 season through an injury but it is unknown if he has retired from playing.