Sports News

Young Africans SC complete signing of Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong

Michael Sarpong was formerly at Rayon Sports

Tanzanian giants Young Africans SC have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong on a free transfer.

Sarpong parted ways with Rwandan side Rayon Sports on April 2020 after falling out with the club's president.



The 24-year-old had been linked with a move to bitterest rivals Simba SC and a return to Rayon but a deal couldn't be sealed.



Sarpong has been prolific in the Rwanda Premier League since joining from Dreams FC in 2018.

Sarpong's outstanding performances helped Rayon to clinch the 2018/2019 Rwanda Premier League title where he netted 16 goals to emerge club's top scorer.



The former Liberty Professionals attacker also netted 6 goals in the league cup for Rayon Sports same season.



Sarpong becomes the third foreigner to sign for Young Africans after DR Congo duo Mukoko Tonombe and Rosien Tuisila Kisinda.

