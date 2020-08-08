Sports News

Young Africans claim Bernard Morrison is still their player despite signing for rivals Simba SC

Bernard Morrison

Drama is set to unfold in Tanzania following the signing of Ghanaian player Bernard Morrison by giants Simba SC on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.

Morrison joined Simba after leaving bitterest rivals Young Africans SC.



Few hours after the announcement of Morrison's signing, Young Africans released a statement claiming they have a contract with the player which will expire in 2022.



The former Heart of Lions and AshantiGold SC star reportedly joined Young Africans in March 2020 on a two-year but the relationship turned sour as the player was alleged to have signed a pre-contract with Simba.



The player refused to honour some matches as he fell out with then head coach Luc Eymael.

Recently, he was arrested by the Police for allegedly possessing drugs!



"The management of the Yanga Club has seen what is happening on social media and has sparked outrage among football fans in the country," the statement reads.



"The leadership is closely monitoring the issue and if proven and severe and exemplary action will be taken against all parties involved.



“In addition, the leadership wants members and supporters of Yanga to remain calm as player Bernard Morrison is contracting with our club until 2022 and the case between him and the club is still in the hands of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and on Monday continues to be heard." the statement added.

