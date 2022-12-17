0
Young Black Stars squad needs an experienced coach to guide them - Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito.png Ghana U-17 head coach, Karim Zito

Ghana U-17 head coach, Karim Zito has advised the country’s football association on the kind of coach it should hire to handle the affairs of the Black Stars.

Speaking in an interview, Coach Zito proposed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should give the national team job to an experienced tactician.

According to him, Ghana now has a squad of very young players and needs an experienced coach to guide them to reach the level that will make them formidable enough to challenge for trophies.

“Our players are young, so they need an experienced coach to guide these boys. They are young and want to do everything for themselves so it will be prudent to get a senior coach to guide them,” coach Karim Zito said.

The Black Stars currently has no coach following the departure of head coach Otto Addo after Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana FA according to sources has already shortlisted six coaches including Chris Hughton and will soon announced the new coach for the national team.

