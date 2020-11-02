Young Swansea fan celebrates Halloween with Andre Ayew's image sculptured on his pumpkin

Ayew is gradually becoming a legend at the Welsh club

A young Swansea City fan took the Halloween celebrations to a whole new different level after carving the image of superstar Andre Ayew on his pumpkin.

The young fan, Dylan showed appreciation to the Ghana international following his inspiring performance for Swansea in their 2-0 win against Blackburn on the eve of Halloween.



An effigy of Ayew celebrating one of his goals at Swansea was beautifully etched in the pumpkin showing striking resemblance of the forward.



Ayew who is gradually becoming a legend at the Welsh club following his cult hero status in recent years, leading the club to the Premier League promotion play-offs and currently are second on the table.



The ex-Marseille player earned his 100th cap for the club a few weeks ago in their defeat to Huddersfield Town and was the club's top scorer last season.

This season, the 30-year-old has scored four times in 9 championship games, including last weekend's goal against Blackburn Rovers.



Halloween is a celebration observed by many on 31 October, the eve of the western Christian feast of All Hallows' day.



