Young sprinter Joseph Kwofie breaks 30-years 100m record like Usain Bolt at Inter-co

Joseph Andoh Kwofie lifts his trophy

Cape Coast bore witness to an extraordinary feat as Joseph Andoh Kwofie, a first-year student at Mfantsipim Senior High School, unleashed his immense talent, shattering long-standing records in the 100-meter and 200-meter races at the recent Central Regional Zone 3 Inter Colleges Games.

Kwofie's remarkable performance left spectators in awe as he demolished records that had remained untouched for three decades. With lightning speed, he blazed through the finish line, clocking an astounding time of 10.4 seconds in the 100m race and an equally impressive 20.8 seconds in the 200m race, as reported by Asante Forkuo.



The young athlete's achievements have set the stage for a promising professional career, signalling his potential to become a dominant force in the world of sprinting.



Videos capturing Kwofie's incredible races quickly went viral on social media, showcasing his effortless overtaking of competitors, leaving them in his wake as he etched his name in history.



Following his extraordinary runs, Kwofie, an apparent fan of Al-Nassr football star Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrated his triumph with the Portuguese icon's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration. The crowd erupted in cheers, recognizing the emergence of a future sprinting star.

With such exceptional talent and determination, Joseph Andoh Kwofie has undoubtedly embarked on a journey destined for greatness as Ghana's next-generation sprinter.



