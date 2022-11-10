0
Young striker Eddie Nketiah nets consolation goal for Arsenal in 3-1 defeat to Brighton

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English striker of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah was on target for Arsenal on Wednesday night when the team suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

The striker started for the Gunners today in the third-round clash of the domestic cup competition against the English Premier League opponent

After a good display from the hosts at the Emirates, Arsenal took the lead in the 20th minute when Eddie Nketiah found the back of the net.

Unfortunately, a penalty converted by Danny Welbeck seven minutes later restored parity for Brighton & Hove Albion.

After recess, goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Ghana international Tariq Lamptey propelled Brighton to cruise to a delightful 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

The cup win is a confidence booster for new Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi who is still learning the English game.

This will be the last but one game for players before the season breaks to pave way for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20.

