Youngster Arvin Appiah joins Spanish side Malaga CF

Winger, Arvin Appiah

Dutch-born youngster of Ghanaian descent, Arvin Appiah has completed a loan move to Spanish Segunda club Malaga CF for the rest of the 2022/23 football season.

The club confirmed signing the 22-year-old in an official statement on their website on Monday, January 9.



“The young winger arrives at the Blue and Whites on loan from UD Almería. The player, who will soon join Pepe Mel’s discipline, signs a contract until the end of the season.



“Arvin arrived in Almería from English outfit Nottingham Forest in the 19/20 season at just 18 years of age. During his first year with the Red and Whites he played 21 LaLiga SmartBank matches. The following season, 20/21, he was loaned out to CD Lugo during the winter transfer window, where he took part in another 13 official matches.

“Welcome to your new home, Appiah,” Malaga said in a statement today.



Arvin Appiah is elated with the move and is eager to get started to help his new club.



