Youngster Augustine Boakye bags brace to lead Wolfsberger AC to a dominant victory in Carinthia Derby

Ghanaian youngster, Augustine Boakye

Ghanaian youngster Augustine Boakye bagged a brace to help Wolfsberger AC to overcome SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Carinthia Derby in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

Wolfsberger proved too strong for their Carinthia rivals as they thumped them 4-0 at the end of the match at the Lavanttal-Arena.



Boakye was unplayable in the derby as he also assisted the first goal of the match scored by Ivorian forward Mohamed Bamba in the 20th minute.



The 23-year-old attacking midfielder doubled the advantage for Wolfsberger just some few minutes to the half-time break after being set up by Thierno Ballo.



Serbian defender Nikola Djoric scored an own goal to cushion Wolfsberger's lead in the second half.

Boakye rounded off the victory for Wolfsberger when he scored his second goal of the match in the 75th minute, connecting a pass from Simon Piesinger.



The former WAFA SC player was substituted six minutes from time when he was replaced by Bernhard Zimmermann.



Boakye is presently enjoying some positive run in the Austrian Bundesliga. He has four goals and three assists in 12 matches so far this season.