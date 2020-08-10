0
Sports News Mon, 10 Aug 2020

Youngster Cody Gakpo on target for PSV in big friendly win against KFC Uerdingen

Cody Gakpo Cody Gakpo was on target for his club

Dutch-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Cody Gakpo scored for PSV Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon when the team defeated KFC Uerdingen 3-0 in a friendly match.

The two teams locked horns today as they continue preparations for the start of the 2020/2021 Dutch Eredivisie football season.

Following an impressive showing at the start of the first half, youngster Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for PSV on the 11th minute with a good finish.

With that equalizer taking the team into the first half break, they returned for the second half and managed to add two additional goals.

A brace from Sam Lammers competed the 3-0 win for PSV as it condemned KFC Uerdingen to a defeat in the pre-season friendly.

Winger Cody Gakpo displayed fine form throughout his stay on the pitch and looks set to play a key role for his team in the upcoming Eredivisie campaign.

Source: footballghana.com

