Youngster Ibrahim Sadiq provides assist in AZ Alkmaar’s heavy win over PEC Zwolle

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq provided an assist when AZ Alkmaar strolled to a resounding victory over PEC Zwolle in the Ducth top-flight.

The former BK Hacken star made substitute appearance when gis outfit secured a 3-0 win over their opponent at the MAC³PARK Stadion on Sunday.



The 23-year-old was introduced in the 83rd minute and wasted no time to set up his outfit third goal of the match.



AZ Alkmaar opened the scoring for the visitors through Swedish international Mayckel Lahdo after just 13 minutes into the game. The visitors went to recess with a goal advantage.

In a spirited performance, AZ Alkmaar doubled the advantage Myron van Brederode, who hit the back of the net in the 52nd minute.



Greek international Evangelos Pavlidis scored on stoppage time to seal victory for AZ Alkmaar after he was set up by the Ghanaian youngster.



Sadiq joined AZ Alkmaar in the just ended transfer window from BK Hacken following an impressive performance in Sweden.