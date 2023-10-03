Youngster Jeremie Frimpong on the verge of signing new Bayer Leverkusen deal

Jeremie Frimpong currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga

Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong is close to signing a contract extension deal at Bayer Leverkusen.

The talented youngster has been on the radar of several European top clubs in the last few seasons.



He signed for German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 after ending his stay in Scotland where he played for Celtic.



Since arriving in Germany, he has developed his game and become one of the key players for Bayer Leverkusen.



Since last summer, the versatile defender has become a transfer target for a host of clubs including Manchester United.

Amid the interest in him, Jeremie Frimpong is set to commit his future to Bayer Leverkusen.



Reports indicate that the 22-year-old is on the verge of signing a new deal with the German club that will extend his stay until the summer of 2028.



Jeremie Frimpong is happy at Bayer Leverkusen and wants to continue the beautiful story he is writing with the club.