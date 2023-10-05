Youngster Jeremy Doku scores and provides an assist in Man City’s 3-1 win at Leipzig

Jeremy Doku

Belgian forward of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku displayed impressive form on Wednesday night when Manchester City locked horns with RB Leipzig in the Uefa Champions League.

The talented youngster missed out on a starting role in the Group G clash today but was introduced in the second half to replace defender Manuel Akanji in the 72nd minute.



Just eight minutes after coming on, Jeremy Doku set up Julien Alvarez to score to give Manchester City a 2-1 lead.



Before that goal, goals from Phil Foden in the 25th minute and Lois Openda in the 48th minute had cancelled out.

Later in the 90th minute, Jeremy Doku who excelled after coming on was set up by Julien Alvarez and scored to seal a 3-1 win for Manchester City against RB Leipzig.



The win means Manchester City stays top of the Group G standings of this season’s Uefa Champions League after round two of games.