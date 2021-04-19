Youngster Najeed Yakubu registers assist in Vorskla win over Zorya Luhansk

Ghana international Najeed Yakubu

Ghanaian youngster Najeeb Yakubu registered his first assist of the 2020/21 Ukrainian top flight for FC Vorskla Poltava.

Vorskla Poltava beat FC Zorya Luhansk 4-2 in the Ukrainian premier league on Saturday at the Oleksiy Butovskyi Vorskla Stadium.



Yakubu assisted Ruslan Stepanyuk for his side's Opener in the 8th Minute before Vladyslav Kulach scored a hat trick in the 24th, 33rd, and 49th minutes to seal victory for his side.



Yakubu, was however yellow carded in the 48th minute of the match but played 90 Minutes of the match.



The former Ghana U-17 right-back has been impressive with his new role as a left wing-back under coach Yuriy Maksymov Since the start of the season.

Yakubu was outstanding for FC Vorskla Poltava and has been hailed for his Superb performance in their 4-2 win over FC Zorya.



The Assist was Najeeb Yakubu first in 16 League matches for FC Vorskla Poltava.



FC Vorskla Poltava sits 4th on the League table with 37 Points after 22 League games played so far.