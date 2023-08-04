Youngster Yunus Musah arrives in Italy to seal big move to AC Milan

Yunus Musah

US Men’s National Team midfielder, Yunus Musah has arrived in Milano ahead of his move to Italian Serie A side, AC Milan.

The youngster who is of Ghanaian descent has been linked with a move away from AC Milan since the summer transfer window opened.



Last week, AC Milan reached a deal with Spanish La Liga side Valencia to secure the services of Yunus Musah on a permanent deal.



Today, the player has travelled to Milano to complete the anticipated transfer which is now just a matter of hours to happen.

Confirmed reports from sources indicate that the midfielder who was a transfer target of a number of clubs will seal his move to AC Milan on Friday, August 4.



The 20-year-old will undergo a mandatory medical examination on Monday morning before signing his deal with the Italian giants.



Yunus Musah will sign a deal until June 2028.