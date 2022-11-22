'Your GOAT was missing' - Messi fans trolled on social media as Argentina lose 2-1 to Saudi Arabia

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi

Social media users, particularly fans of Cristiano Ronaldo, have reacted happily to Argentina's opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a game that many thought would be "easy" for the two-time World Champions after Lionel Messi's penalty goal in the 10th minute, the world was shocked as Saudi Arabia fought back to win the match.



In a very dominant first half, Argentina had three of their goals disallowed in the first half and was caught offside on some occasions due to the strategy that was set up by the Saudis



In the second half, the Saudis, who are coached by two-time AFCON winner, Herve Renard changed the tempo of the game as they came to all guns blazing and managed to find the equalizer through Saleh Al Shehri in the 48th minute.



31-one-year-old Salem Al Dawsari doubled Saudi Arabia's five minutes after their equalizer and they managed the game from there to end the match with the maximum three points.



The victory was painful to Messi fans who are rooting for their GOAT (Greatest of All Time) while Cristiano Ronaldo supporters were more than happy about the results.

Check out some of the reactions below:





Are we going to forget Lionel Messi losing the ball that led to Saudi Arabia scoring the equaliser??? If this was Ronaldo we would never hear the end of it.pic.twitter.com/A3M0o7m27A — Mu. (@FutbolMuu) November 22, 2022

???????? Messi becomes the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina ????#UCL pic.twitter.com/eCvCt5WpRs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 22, 2022

ESPN admin when he realise he can’t do Messi Props today pic.twitter.com/3F9OyCriuY — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) November 22, 2022

I love when Pionel Pessi fans cry, Its my daily motivation, inspiration. My daily source of income. My source of happiness. Also my source of food and water! — abdul. (@Abdul_Waziri) November 22, 2022

Someone said De Paul went to buy Donuts when this happened.???????? — JustNior♐???? (@UTD_Nior) November 22, 2022

He did nothing



Just a Passenger — Achilles (@clanofAlph) November 22, 2022

????????????????. Dude tried his best and don’t forget he’s 35 years old. Can’t be the same Leo we used to know 6-7 years ago. — Mister Lambert The Islander (@AyoBanks89) November 22, 2022

As much as I'm a Messi fan but Argentina's Performance was sh*t...messi was sh*t also....



Its becaise of thier attitude...they underestimated Saudi Arabia & scored 3 offside goals on purpose THINKIN maybe that they'll have more chances in the 2nd half... — KhuleGuliwe (@GuliweKhule) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al Owais is the Player of the Match. He made FIVE saves against Argentina ???????? pic.twitter.com/m1f5CuvXcb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia fans do Cristiano Ronaldo's SIU after beating Lionel Messi's Argentina. Wicked!!pic.twitter.com/umBzhCkAze — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 22, 2022

Diego Maradona looking down at this Argentina team pic.twitter.com/YQO843S6oS — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 22, 2022