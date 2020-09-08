Sports News

Your behaviour is hurting the club – Hearts MD to fans

Frederick Moore, the Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak has lamented the consistent tantrums thrown at the club by its supporters.

The Togbe Afede administration has clashed with fans on multiple occasions for some unpopular decisions the club has made since he took over.



Last month, angry Hearts fans used various mainstream and social media platforms to hit out at the club after striker Joseph Esso was released by the club.



The latest of such outgoings is the potential sale of industrious striker Kofi Kordzi who as per reports is a subject of a $150,000 bid from a Qatari club.



Though Hearts have rejected the initial bid and holding up for reported figure of $200,000, fans of the club are unhappy that within a space of three weeks, Hearts are about to lose their two lead forwards.



But Frederick Moore who took over from American, Mark Noonan says the attitude of the fans is having an adverse effect on the club.



Moore says the incessant attacks place Hearts of Oak in a bad position when they are negotiating with players and clubs.

He urged the fans to trust the handlers and back them instead of running them down.



Moore said that the club’s image is being dented by the criticism and brands are unwilling to associate themselves with it.



He called for unity among the rank and file of the club and appealed to all stakeholders to join forces for the development of the club.



”What people also have to understand especially Hearts supporters is that what they have done and what is going on, they weaken our hands in terms of negotiations, they profess to fight for the club but what they are actually doing is damaging the club.”- Frederick Moore told Oyerepa FM.



”People need to be careful about the club they say they love, because more often than not we damage it and for supporters to insult Board members, eminent people in their own profession doesn’t speak well of the linkage between supporters and the club, why do you think anyone would want to sponsor the club if that’s what the supporters do to the board; we have to be careful.” he concluded.

