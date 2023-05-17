Your campaign didn't help us - Black Stars team manager slams One Man supporter

Black Stars Team Manager Ameenu Shadow

Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shadow has descended heavily on Abraham Boakye, President of the Ghana Supporters Union for his campaign against the Black Stars in the aftermath of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Shadow, the idea behind the demonstration was lame and did not help the team, rather per his caliber he could have expressed his grievances in a positive way.



“When the Black Stars won against Angola, he was among the first to hug Kurt Okraku. I was extremely mad at him because I saw the campaign he did. I understand that you might have genuine concerns but those concerns should be channeled in a way that will generate the same effect. Because people might use that as a platform to do worse while he never thought it would go that direction”, he told Angel TV.



Adding that “People who speak ill of the Black Stars should have a second thought that such comments affect the psyche of the players and the ultimate agenda should be about the Black Stars”

Quizzed on his objectives for the team, Shadow said “The communication and conduct around the team is not the best and it is one of the reasons which influences the bad perception about the team. We will provide accurate and factual information which will bring back the love”,



The Black Stars will face Madagascar in their next AFCON qualifier between June 12-20. Ghana have already secured two wins and two draws resulting in eight points on top of Group E.



LSN/KPE