Your dad would be so proud - Christian Atsu’s wife as son wins Player of the Year award

Christian Atsu, Joshua and Marie-Claire

The wife of the late Christian Atsu, Marie-Claire Rupio believes his late husband would be proud of their son Joshua Twasam after winning the Player of the Year in the Northumberland Football League.

Joshua Twasam, the eldest son of the late Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, was awarded the Player of the Year in the Northumberland Football League.



Playing for the Gosforth Football Club in the Under-9 category, Joshua showcased his skills and talent throughout the season. His team emerged victorious in the Pro Motiv8 Tournament's final held in February.



Joshua's remarkable performances have drawn attention, and he is considered one of the standout players in his team. The young boy appears to be following in the footsteps of his late father, who was a renowned footballer.



Reacting to her son’s recent win, Marie-Claire Rupio said "Player of the year. Your dad would be so proud.”

Christian Atsu passed away in an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. Ghana honoured him with a State burial held at the Forecourt of the State House.



Throughout his career, Atsu made significant contributions to Ghanaian football, representing the national team in 65 matches and scoring nine goals. Two of his most memorable goals were scored in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and the quarter-finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where he netted an astonishing goal.



