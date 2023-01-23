1
Your defence is in trouble – Eddie Nketiah after hitting brace against Man Utd

Eddie Nketiah Brace United.jpeg Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English player of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah, has issued a strong warning to the rest of the clubs in the Premier League after scoring a brace in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Manchester United.

Manchester United scored first just 17 minutes into the match through Marcus Rashford, but seven minutes later, Eddie Nketiah equalized for the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka put Arsenal in the lead after the break, but Lisandro Martinez leveled it up for the Red Devils.

However, Nketiah scored the final goal late in the match to snatch the maximum three points for Arsenal.

In reaction to his two goals, Eddie Nketiah took to his social media accounts to celebrate the win.

The striker wrote, “your defence is in trouble,” accompanied by pictures.

The 23-year-old has scored four goals in his last five matches for Premier League leaders, Arsenal.



