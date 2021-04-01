Youth game against Real Madrid changed my career - Kasim Adams

Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams

Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams has revealed that a youth game he played against Spanish giants Real Madrid seven years ago changed his career and his role on the pitch.

In an interview with Hoffenheim's internal media, the central defender said the game against Real Madrid was difficult and he had only been in Spain for one year.



''Yes, that game changed my career like no other. It was a really intense time for me, as I had moved from Ghana to join the Spanish club Leganés and had been there for just a year,"



Adams stated that the game changed his future position after he was used as a makeshift defender because one of the defenders in his team got a red card. A scout looking for a defender was at the game and he was happy with his performance at the back.

"Until that game against Real Madrid, I had always played as a defensive midfielder - in my home country, in the youth national team, and in Spain. Then, in the 15th minute of the game against Madrid, our central defender got a red card and I had to move back to cover for him,"



"It just so happened that there was a scout from Mallorca there who was looking for a defender. He came to our next game, in which I also played centre-back due to my teammate's suspension. The scout liked me, and in January 2014 I moved to Mallorca and became a professional footballer playing in defence,"