Youth yearn for more Astro-turfs in communities

WhatsApp ImaG 2023 04 08 At 4.jpeg Darkoa Newman joins in the commissioning of the Von Astroturf Football Park

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: Lamptey Gabriel, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Darkoa Newman has commissioned the Von Astroturf Football Park located in Awudome.

The construction of the facility forms part of government's resolve to establish football infrastructure across various communities.

The Von AstroTurf football park was constructed by Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited and fully funded by Ghana Gas Limited.

The pitch is a 90 by 55 meters and is boosted by floodlights and mesh fencing.

The MP Okaikwei South, Darkoa Newman in her remarks emphasised the importance of providing facilities to help unearth sporting talents and offer recreation to the youth in communities across the country.

The lawmakers also advocated for a good maintenance culture to be adopted by the community.

She added that the construction of the AstroTurf “Indeed goes a long way to confirm the vision of President Akufo-Addo in supporting sports development in Ghana"

She further commended Wembley Sports Construction Company and Ghana Gas for their contribution towards establishing the football park.

Also present at the commissioning of the ultra-modern facility was the former Member of Parliament of Okaikwei South, Nana Akomea who reiterated the need for a proper maintenance culture to be adopted by the community to make sure the full potential of the magnificent Von Astro-turf is realized.

Nana Akomea also commended Wembley Sports Construction and Ghana Gas Company Limited for the efforts in bringing the facility to the people of Awudome.

He mentioned that as part of efforts to increase football infrastructure across the country, Wembley Sports has constructed 77 out of some 103 Astro-turfs in Ghana.

