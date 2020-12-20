Yunus Musah picks injury as Valencia hold Barcelona in La Liga

Sun, 20 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
American-born Ghanaian midfielder Yunus Musah sustained an injury during Valencia’s 2-2 with Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.
Musah exited the showdown with Blaugrana just before halftime because of apparent muscular problems.
The 19-year-old was substituted in the 43rd minute of the match played at Camp Nou, minutes before Lionel Messi scored a first half stoppage-time equalizer.
The severity of the right midfielder’s injury is yet to be disclosed. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah insists he holds no grudge over Inter Milan departure
- Ghana winger Ernest Asante on target as Omonia thump Karmiotissa
- Jonathan Mensah crowned Columbus Crew defender of the year
- Caleb Ekuban scores as Trabzonspor rally from behind to beat Rizespor
- Things were getting worse — Kwadwo Asamoah on why he left Inter Milan
- Read all related articles