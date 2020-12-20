1
Yunus Musah picks injury as Valencia hold Barcelona in La Liga

Sun, 20 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

American-born Ghanaian midfielder Yunus Musah sustained an injury during Valencia’s 2-2 with Barcelona in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Musah exited the showdown with Blaugrana just before halftime because of apparent muscular problems.

The 19-year-old was substituted in the 43rd minute of the match played at Camp Nou, minutes before Lionel Messi scored a first half stoppage-time equalizer.

The severity of the right midfielder’s injury is yet to be disclosed. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

