Yunus Musah's market value increases after 2022 World Cup

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah

Valencia can be extremely happy with Yunus Musah's development. The 20-year-old midfielder, who took part in the 2022 World Cup, has seen how his value has already increased to 25 million euros.

The player from Valencia keeps up this steady climb, which has once more increased his worth.



The impact Yunus has left with his squad is definitely worth ratifying with that boost in value, even if his country just advanced to the round of 16.

In the summer of 2019, Musah joined Valencia, at the age of 16, and was assigned to the reserves in Segunda División B. He made his debut with the B-team at the age of 16 on September 15, 2019, starting in a 0–0 home draw against CF La Nucía. He scored his first senior goal on March 1, 2020, netting his team's only goal in a 2–1 loss at Gimnàstic de Tarragona.



After the arrival of new manager Javi Gracia in Valencia's first team, Musah spent the 2020 pre-season with the main squad. At age 17 years and eight months, he made his first team and La Liga debut on September 13 of that year, starting in a 4–2 home win against Levante UD.