Yunus Musah tipped for greatness by ex-Valencia player

Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah swapped Ghana to play for the United States of America but has been tipped for the very top by former Valencia player Curro Torres.

The USA International has risen through the ranks at Mestalla to the first team since joining the club as a free agent from Arsenal



Musah despite only being 18 years has made 29 appearances for Javi Garcia's struggling side.



Torres, who won two La Liga titles with Valencia, believes the teenager can enjoy a successful career.



"He's a young lad with great potential," Torres told Tribalfootball.com.

"He's still 'muy joven' (very young) but… with patience and calm…he could go all the way and become a top player."



Born in America to Ghanian parents, Musah moved to Italy as a youth and begun his football career with Giorgione Calcio.



Musah's family moved to England at the age of nine, which saw the youngster join Arsenal's academy.



He was eligible to play for the United States, Ghana, Italy and England.