Yusif Basigi and Mercy Tagoe inspired me to take up coaching - Eric Bekoe

Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko star Eric Bekoe says he was inspired by Yusif Basigi and Mercy Tagoe to venture into coaching after hanging up his boots.

Bekoe was tipped to reach the very top after proving himself in the Ghana Premier League, especially during his time with Kotoko.



But unfortunately, injuries got the better of Bekoe, forcing him to retire this year after being inactive for two years.



Bekoe, 35, is currently a coach and is passing on his football knowledge to youngsters at Division Two side, Nsawkawman FC.



Speaking to TV3, Bekoe credited his former coach at Hasaacas Yusif Basigi and Black Queens' coach Mercy Tagoe for his decision to become a coach.



“The dream started at Sekondi Hasaacas through coach Basigi. He prompted me about my knowledge about coaching and the tactical aspect of the game, how good I am and all that. So he was an inspiration to me,” he began.

“Then talk about Mercy Tagoe, my godmother who has always been there supporting me in terms of advice and all that. They all wished me well,” he added.



Bekoe has been in the dugout for a month and a half following his appointment by Nsawkawman FC in early April and he is dreaming of bigger things.



“I want to build an empire on my own whereby I will have a team with my philosophy. Whenever you see my player you will know that he is from the camp of Eric Bekoe. So, we are on course,” he stated.



Bekoe is best remembered for leading Kotoko to win the league in 2008. He emerged as the top scorer and best player of that season.



He made 12 appearances for the Black Stars and scored four goals.