Yusif Basigi not satisfied with Black Princesses performance despite reaching WAFU Cup final

Black Princesses coach, Yusif Basigi

Black Princesses head coach Yusif Basigi is not satisfied with the performance of his girls in attack despite reaching the final of the ongoing WAFU Zone B Women’s U-20 Cup of Nations.

Ghana reached the final after a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory against Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Stadium with goals from captain Stella Nyamekye, Success Ameyaa, and Faiza Seidu.



In the previous matches leading up to the semifinals, the team secured 3-0 and 3-1 wins against Benin and Ivory Coast, respectively.



However, Basigi expressed his disappointment with the team's inability to convert more scoring opportunities, emphasizing that they could have scored additional goals to widen the margin of victory in their matches.



“It looks like the finishing is now the problem so it means that is the only area I have to work on even though I have a few lapses at the defence which I need to augment very well,” he said after the semifinal win.

“I think that is one of the reasons because these are new players that many of them have not even played internationally before. It’s a matter of time, everything will be fine,” he added.



The Black Princesses come up against Nigeria in the final on Saturday, June 3, 2023.



JNA/DO