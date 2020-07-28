Sports News

Yusif Basigi to assess Princesses performance before U-20 WCQ

Head coach of the Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi

Head coach of the Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi, has welcomed the decision for the Black Princesses to start camping ahead of the U-20 World Cup qualifiers.

After months of no sporting activities due to the Coronavirus, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that the U-17 and U-20 women national teams have been cleared to begin camping.



Speaking to TV3, Yusif Basigi expressed the team’s excitement with the decision, adding that the resumption gives an opportunity to properly assess the team.

“We couldn’t do much because of the timeline so, I will have to bring the same team back to assess them even though I have about three and a half weeks or roughly one month before my first game. We will still be in camp and I will use that period to assess them.”



Guinea Bissau will host Ghana on September 4. The return leg will be played on September 11.

