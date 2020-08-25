Sports News

Yusif Mubarik pops up on the radar of Asante Kotoko

Ashantigold defender, Yusif Mubarik

Out-of-contract Ashantigold defender, Yusif Mubarik has emerged on the radar of Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window.

The Porcupine Warriors are hoping to augment their charges for the upcoming CAF Champions League and it is believed that the towering guardsman happens to be one of them.



Mubarik has emerged on the wish list of the Porcupine Warriors after his three-year contract with Ashantigold SC expired last month.



According to Kumasi Oyerepa FM, Coach Maxwell Konadu's side has expressed interest in signing the young centre-back on a free transfer.



It is believed that Ashantigold SC was holding talks with Mubarik Yusif over a new deal but the Miners see his demands as huge to tie him down.

Mubarik joined the Miners lads from Liberty Professionals in 2017 after an explosive performance in the Ghana Premier League.



He played an instrumental role in their last campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Mubarik featured 14 times for Ashantigold SC in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

