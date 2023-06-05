0
Yussif Basigi commends Black Princesses after beating Nigeria to win U-20 WAFU Girls

Hasaacas Ladies Coach, Yussif Basigi Black Princesses manager, Yussif Basigi

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Princesses manager, Yussif Basigi has commended his team for winning the WAFU U-20 Girls.

He said, unlike Nigeria, he is in charge of a new crop of players and that makes the achievement great.

"So I will say that in all we all did very well and then I have to commend my girls because this is entirely a new team because there were not privileged to U-17 World Cup. Unlike Nigeria they had most of their players here and then some of the players who participated in Costa Rica U-20."

"So they had a solid team but this is a new team we are building And I think that I have to commend these girls and then shower a lot of praise on them."

Ghana edged the Falconets 3-1 on penalty shootouts after the game ended one-all in regulation time.

Skipper Stella Nyamekye gave the Princesses the lead from the spot inside the 37th minute of the game. The goal was his fourth of the tournament.

Nigeria found their way into the game, five minutes to full time, and pushed the game to penalties after goalkeeper Afi Amenyaku misjudged save fell to Flourish Sabastine to tap home from close range.

Both goalkeepers stole the show in the shootouts. Ghana's Amenyaku made three saves, whereas Adeline Igeche made two.

Mary Amponsah scored Ghana's winning penalty to clinch the trophy for the Black Princesses.

EE/KPE

