Yvonne Nelson 'saves' Black Stars from social media backlash

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has become topical following her revelation that Ghana's revered rapper Sarkodie forced her to abort their baby in 2010.

The intriguing tale has drawn attention away from the dismal goalless tie between the Black Stars and Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, 2023.



Ghana, who needed a win to seal their qualification for the 2023 AFCON, could not beat the bottom-placed side in the group as they managed just 2 shots on target in 90 minutes.



Football enthusiasts on social media claim Yvonne Nelson's revelation has swayed attention from Ghanaians criticizing the Black Stars' sloppy show at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.



Yvonne Nelson, in chapter eight of her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, revealed that she terminated a pregnancy because Sarkodie, who put her in that situation refused to accept responsibility.



"I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn't strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

"Charlie, it dey there!" she exclaimed.



"On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.



"Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.



"I wouldn't call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer," parts of the book read.





And just like that, Black Stars and Kurt Okraku are now freeeeee. I love this country. If your matter come, give it 24 hours; another matter go come clear am ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) June 19, 2023

As we're discussing Black Stars matter, now see this — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) June 19, 2023

Yvonne Nelson is taking over from Black Stars. — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) June 19, 2023

Yvonne Nelson saving the Black Stars of Ghana — Papa Kwamena????????⚽️???????? (@kwamena_eg) June 19, 2023

Ah she worry we waaa https://t.co/m51E0CrTTu — Life Of Pralem (@lifeofPralem) June 19, 2023

Black stars following the political parties blueprint https://t.co/3qBa7EorV6 — Chris (@Kedze_c75) June 19, 2023

???????????? GFA and the ministry must buy her book ???? @yvonnenelsongh send them copies ???? https://t.co/tJOaEPRX2n — Ayishatu Zakaria Ali (@ayishatu_) June 19, 2023

Yvonne Nelson coming to the rescue of Black Stars — Fiifi (@Efson_) June 19, 2023

