Yvonne Nelson 'saves' Black Stars from social media backlash

Yvonne Nelson And Friends Petition Government With Savetheghmovieindustry 610x400.png Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has become topical following her revelation that Ghana's revered rapper Sarkodie forced her to abort their baby in 2010.

The intriguing tale has drawn attention away from the dismal goalless tie between the Black Stars and Madagascar on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Ghana, who needed a win to seal their qualification for the 2023 AFCON, could not beat the bottom-placed side in the group as they managed just 2 shots on target in 90 minutes.

Football enthusiasts on social media claim Yvonne Nelson's revelation has swayed attention from Ghanaians criticizing the Black Stars' sloppy show at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

Yvonne Nelson, in chapter eight of her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, revealed that she terminated a pregnancy because Sarkodie, who put her in that situation refused to accept responsibility.

"I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn't strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

"Charlie, it dey there!" she exclaimed.

"On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn't the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.

"Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.

"I wouldn't call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer," parts of the book read.















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
