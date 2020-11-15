Zakaria Fuseini is confident of a Black Stars call-up

San Fernando CD defender, Zakaria Fuseini is confident of a future national team call-up from the technical handlers of the Black Stars.

Zakaria Fuseini sealed his move to Spanish Segunda B Division side San Fernando CD in the just-ended summer transfer window from Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea.



The highly-rated central defender signed a season-long loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2020/2021 season.



According to him, he is going to work hard for his new outfit in his quest to earn a Black Stars call-up in subsequent years.

“It is the dream of every player to play for the national team, I feel happy to move abroad because that has been my plan. I will work hard to be able to get call up."



"With God on my side, I’m sure I will break into the team soon” he exclusively told Footballghana.com.