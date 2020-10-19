Zakaria Fuseini wants to win the GPL title with Brekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea captain, Zakaria Fuseini

Defender Zakaria Fuseini is hoping to win the upcoming Ghana Premier League title with Berekum Chelsea as captain.

The Bibires are yet to win the domestic top-flight title after winning it in the 2010/2011 season and according to the defender, he and his charges are poised to win the trophy again.



“We started very well last season and our performance kept improving before the season was annulled due to coronavirus. Now that the season is about to start, we will double our effort going into the season to ensure we win the league.”

“I know most of the clubs wants to win it but we will make sure to improve our game so we can win the league. In fact, the purpose is to win the league for the upcoming season. I want to lift the trophy as captain for Chelsea,” he said.



The Ghana Premier League season is set to return on November 13.