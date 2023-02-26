0
Zakaria Mugeese scores brace to power Ashdod to victory at Hopeal Tel Aviv

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 26 At 8.46.11 AM.jpeg Zakaria Mugeese [L]

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U-20 attacker, Zakaria Mugeese, scored a second-half brace to power Ashdod to a 2-1 win at Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli league.

He came on when his side was a goal down at Bloomfield Stadium on Saturday thanks to Dan Einbinder's 24th-minute strike.

The former Eleven Wonders man came on at the start of the second half to replace compatriot Ebenezer Mamatah.

Mugeese scored the equalizer in the 47th minute after being put through by Ugandan Timothy Dennis Awany.

He popped up with the winner for Ashdod with four minutes to the end of the 90 to seal the three points for his side in the Israeli league round 24 encounter.

Zakaria Mugeese now has four goals and an assist in 15 league appearances for Ashdod this season.

 

