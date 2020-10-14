Zakaria Mumuni debunks report linking him to Asante Kotoko

Former Aduana Stars player, Zakaria Mumuni

AS Vita attacker, Zakaria Mumuni has debunked reports circulating in the local media that he is in talks to join Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window.

The 23-year-old is still contracted to DR Congo side AS Vita Club.



Mumuni joined AS Vita in 2019 from Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars and he has a running contract with the club.



Speaking on the reported move to Asante Kotoko he said, "I don't know where this news is coming from. I've not gone anywhere."

"God willing in the coming days, I have to report back to my club AS Vita."



"My contract has not ended. And this false news is all over the airwaves. It is not true, not true at all," he added.